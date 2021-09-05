Daily News’ high school football top 10 rankings, Sept. 5

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Daily News high school football rankings as of Sunday, Sept. 5. 1. Sierra Canyon (2-1): The Trailblazers lost to Corona Centennial 35-14 in the Honor Bowl. It’s the program’s first loss since losing to St. John Bosco in the spring. Sierra Canyon seems to be in limbo between the national powers and second-tier power programs.