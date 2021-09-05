CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Seahawks signing CB Blessuan Austin

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks are signing former New York Jets cornerback Blessuan Austin, multiple outlets reported. Austin, 25, was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and started 16 of his 18 games with the Jets the past two seasons. New York released him on Wednesday after reportedly trying to find a trade...

