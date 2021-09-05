CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys All-Pro RG Zack Martin placed on COVID list

By Zachary Links
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Scores of players were sidelined by positive tests last year, but Martin is the first NFL player to be ruled out of a game in 2021. If Martin is vaccinated, he could be eligible to return after two negative test results. However, if he’s not vaccinated, he will be required to keep his distance for a minimum of ten days.

Martin, a six-time Pro Bowler, missed six regular season games last year with a calf injury. The Cowboys are counting on his availability, especially with La’el Collins‘ early season status in limbo. Without Martin, the Cowboys will likely slot Connor McGovern into the starting lineup. Fortunately, they’ll have Connor Williams on the opposite side — he was just recently cleared from his own COVID-19 list stint.

