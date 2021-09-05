Notre Dame Basketball: 2021-22 season preview for the Fighting Irish
In a month or so the top 25 rankings will be announced before the season and Notre Dame will obviously not be there. When the ACC preseason rankings come out my prediction would be for the Irish to be in the 7th to 10th range overall. The ACC like any other year is going to be a force, but with the experience that Notre Dame has coming back, I think a ranking between 7th to 10th would be fair for them.bustingbrackets.com
