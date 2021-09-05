CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Way Up: chaotic coming-of-age black comedy for the over-30s

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those mourning the Fleabag shaped-hole in their hearts, I hereby present to you: This Way Up. Season one of this Bafta-winning show begins with Aine (Aisling Bea, also its screenwriter) checking out of rehab after a “teeny weeny” nervous breakdown. “Is she, um … is she fixed?” Aine’s sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) asks the nurse before leaving. “It’s just, I didn’t really see this coming, so … ” It is with this trepidation that we watch the next two seasons of the compellingly funny and chaotic This Way Up, wondering not only whether Aine is fixed, but just how close we all are to the things we don’t see coming.

