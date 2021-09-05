At the first international break, Everton are playing well, and can get even better

Despite heavy speculation all summer long, continuing also into the final days of the Turkish transfer window, James Rodriguez will be staying put, for the time being at least. Despite never officially announcing James was not in Rafa Benitez’s plans, it became increasingly clear that the Colombian was one of many players Everton were happy to sell in the summer. Due to the excessive wage demands of James, no club could manage to get a deal over the line despite interest, it seemed, from the likes of Porto, AC Milan and Istanbul Basaksehir.