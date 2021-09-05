Germany vs. Armenia FREE LIVE STREAM (9/5/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

The United States will embark on its journey to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when the red, white and blue head south to face El Salvador on Thursday (you can catch the match on Paramount+). What previously was a six-team group to qualify in the past is now eight teams as Concacaf's final stage of qualifying begins all over North and Central America, with teams looking to get off to a hot start, and the Americans hoping to erase memories of four years ago. Gregg Berhalter's team should be near full strength for this match and enter as the clear favorites thanks to being Nations League and Gold Cup champs, but La Selecta have been revived under former USMNT player Hugo Perez, who now coaches El Salvador.