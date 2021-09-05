CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEWING LIBERTY’S WIN OVER CAMPBELL

By Jacob Bleymaier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that was interesting. Liberty’s first game is in the books, and while it may not have been the totally dominating performance throughout that Flames’ fans were hoping for, the end score ended up being large enough to not cause any poll decision makers to question the Flames down the road. There was a lot of rust knocked off in this first matchup, and while Campbell wasn’t the most thrilling of season opening opponents, they were clearly a wise choice for a team that was working through some obvious issues which may have been exploited by a more competent team. There’s not a lot of synonyms for “struggled” and at the end of the day this was a nice win by the Flames, so as a way of making the tone of this article more positive I will be substituting favorite foods of mine for the word “struggle.” Now, lets take a look at this team’s pancakes against Campbell.

