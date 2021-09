Revolver has teamed with Angel Du$t for an exclusive light blue vinyl variant of their new LP, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs. Only 300 made. Get yours now!. Comprised of members of Baltimore hardcore leaders Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t sound like none of the above. And that's just the way they want it. "We just want to be ourselves," singer Justice Tripp told us in 2019. "We like anime and puppies and stupid shit like that." Those passions and more coalesce in Angel Du$t's breezy, bizarre and lighthearted tunes — think Violent Femmes for a new generation.