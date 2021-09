With six in a row, the Cubs have matched their season-high winning streak. And although the Reds present a tougher challenge than either the Twins or the Pirates, the Cubs have some advantages: (1) these games are at Wrigley, (2) the Cubs have a few really hot hitters at the moment, (3) Willson Contreras is back, and (4) Justin Steele (a lefty) is on the mound against a Reds team that really hates facing lefties. Here’s the lineup for the opener against the Reds.