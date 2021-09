Amazon has just put the majority of Echo devices on sale. While these aren’t as good as Prime Day and Black Friday deals, they’re pretty good. At the low end is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, which is about $10 higher than its all-time low. The 4th-gen Echo Dot is $34.99 which is also $10 above its lowest price. Not as good of a deal is the 4th-gen Echo for $79.99 with a free smart bulb, since it has been $59.99 in the past. As for Echo Shows, the Echo Show 5 is $44.99 for the 1st-gen and $54.99 for the 2nd-gen. Since the main difference between the two is a slightly better camera on the newer model, I’d go with the older model. The Echo Show 8 is $79.99 for the 1st-gen and $99.99 for the 2nd-gen. In that case I would recommend the newer model because the processor and camera on the newer model are significantly better than the old one. Lastly are the Echo Auto on sale for $19.99, the 2nd-gen Echo Buds on sale for $89.99, and the 2nd-gen Echo Frames on sale for $179.99.