CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $129,900

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to live in an adorable spacious house? This is it! The home has had a major facelift which includes new water-resistant luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, dining room, bathroom, bedroom and foyer areas. There are beautiful original hardwood flooring in the family room and living room. An added bonus is the full bath which has been completely remodeled and revamped with all new fixtures, flooring and white subway tile. The spacious kitchen comes complete with a bar area, plenty of storage, cabinet and counter top space, nice appliances, and a newer kitchen window. You cannot help but notice the beautiful original details in the home, such as the pocket door which separates the living room and family room and the built-ins that separate the dining room and family room. There is a fully fenced side yard. The extra deep 2 car garage is a plus and is right off the back porch area, note the handy utility closet off the back porch. One of the best features of this home is the front porch which is perfect for enjoying long summer evenings. Don't miss the walk-up attic. This space has endless possibilities for additional living area. Come for a visit, you won't be disappointed. Agent is related to Seller.

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Business
Bloomington, IL
Real Estate
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Family Room#The Living Room#Subway#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy