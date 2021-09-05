CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people forced to flee South Lake Tahoe because of a California wildfire could begin to return to their homes. State fire officials say evacuation orders for the area were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday. Some 22,000 people had been forced to flee the popular resort and nearby areas last week as the Caldor Fire roared toward it. But authorities say calmer winds and better weather helped them keep the flames in check in the past few days. The fire remains a few miles outside of the resort on the California-Nevada border, which normally would have been packed for the Labor Day weekend. Fire officials also say no homes have been lost on the eastern side of the fire nearest the lake, although the huge blaze has burned hundreds of homes further west.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they’re forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here’s what it might mean for various players:. THE UNITED...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Lake Tahoe#Weather#Labor Day Weekend#Ap
NBC News

France kills ISIS leader behind deaths of U.S. soldiers, hails big victory

PARIS — France killed the leader of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy