CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And this week there was only one fit to take the crown with orders of around half a million.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Bleeding Cool#Infinite Frontier#Ssalefish Comics#Graham Crackers Comics#Bestseller List#Spawn#Geiger 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Fear State Alpha #1 Preview: Silicon Valley Loves Scarecrow

BATMAN FEAR STATE ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) 0621DC003 – BATMAN FEAR STATE ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B DYLAN TEAGUE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99. (W) James Tynion IV (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Ben Oliver. The event over a year in the making begins Fear State settles upon Gotham City,...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Fear State begins in preview of Batman #112

DC’s hotly-anticipated Fear State event launches this coming week in the pages of Batman #112, and you can get yourself a sneak peek at the issue right here with the official preview…. A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

"Batman Is Dead"- Fear State Alpha Puts The Willies Up The Gothamites

As Bleeing Cool widely gossiped before, in Batman: Fear State Alpha #1, the Anti-Oracle (soon to be known as The Seer) declares that Batman is dead. While semi-lines up with what Gotham believes in the Future State comic books. Of course, he is not in either timeline, but it doesn't half put the willies up the Gothamites. Hmm, I like that phrase, I'll try and shove it in the headline.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Planned For Every Comic To Tie In With Death Metal For Two Months

Okay, okay, just one more DC Comics insider reveal from James Tynion IV's Empire Of The Tiny Onion Substack newsletter look back at his time on Batman, with all of the politics, competing publishing drives, and writing by the seat of his pants. We already looked at his creation of a new Joker for 5G, how he eventually became Punchline, as well as the original development of Peacekeeper-01. Which should be enough, leaving plenty of other revelations for the newsletter. But dammit, I couldn't let this one go. Because long before Future State happened, Bleeding Cool reported rumours about a two-month gap, similar to Convergence. And eventually we got Future State. But that wasn't the original plan. We reported;
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

This FEAR-like FPS looks cool, also reminds us that sea cucumbers can eject their own organs to scare predators

Trepang2 isn't the best game title, if you ask me, because it looks like someone's password, or what I'd type if I quickly needed a throwaway project name in Adobe Premiere. "Trepang" refers to a kind of large sea cucumber, though, and as the new Trepang2 trailer above points out, the creatures are able to expel their organs "as a self-defense mechanism."
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Lands Near Top of List of Fittest States in US

It's hard not to be active in such a beautiful state. One of the biggest focuses this past year and a half has certainly been our health. This pandemic has reminded us how important it is to take care of ourselves. Our bodies are incredible and they can do miraculous things to keep us alive. However, we've got to first put good in to get good out.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon

A new series of products has come out as a tie-in to Pokémon TCG's latest expansion, the Dragon and Eeveelution-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The three new products include Eevee Evolution Tin: Vaporeon, Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon, and Eevee Evolution Tin: Flareon. These tins include four Pokémon TCG booster packs as well as a promo card featuring one of Eevee's evolutions. These cards are noteworthy because they were cut from Evolving Skies and moved to these to become Black Star Promos. Now that we've cracked a Vaporeon tin, let's pop open a Jolteon tin to see if these are worth purchasing.
PoliticsPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Texas Makes the Top 3 List For Most ‘Catfished’ State

When you are talking about "catfishing" in this part of the world, you need to be clear. Are you referring to the sport of catching delicious bottom-feeding fish that populate the many bodies of water in the South, or are you thinking of the deceptive practice of using the picture of a very attractive person on your online dating profile instead of your own to up your chances of finding a "match'?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Brand New DC Multiverse For 2022 (Infinite Frontier #6 Spoilers)

As we teased at the weekend, today's Infinite Frontier #6 is all about setting up the new nature of the DC Multiverse or Omniverse, and is the first part of what Joshua Williamson sees as his Infinite Frontier trilogy. Which has the Multiverse-2 from before the Crisis, feeding what came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy