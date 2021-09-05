Batman Fear State Alpha Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Okay, okay, just one more DC Comics insider reveal from James Tynion IV's Empire Of The Tiny Onion Substack newsletter look back at his time on Batman, with all of the politics, competing publishing drives, and writing by the seat of his pants. We already looked at his creation of a new Joker for 5G, how he eventually became Punchline, as well as the original development of Peacekeeper-01. Which should be enough, leaving plenty of other revelations for the newsletter. But dammit, I couldn't let this one go. Because long before Future State happened, Bleeding Cool reported rumours about a two-month gap, similar to Convergence. And eventually we got Future State. But that wasn't the original plan. We reported;