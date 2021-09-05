Potential College Gameday Guest Pickers, Ranked

ESPN has officially confirmed that they are coming back to Ames for College Gameday and the CyHawk game. The first question a lot of us Cyclone fans had was, “who is going to be the guest picker?” Since ESPN fumbled this choice a couple of years ago, we felt like we’d make it easier for them by giving our official power rankings of who should get the honor. For obvious reasons, we’re going to leave off anyone with political connections. Also not included are active NFL players, as Week 1 kicks off the day after the game. With that said, let’s take a look at the possibilities!