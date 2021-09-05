CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ames, IA

Potential College Gameday Guest Pickers, Ranked

By AKeeney8
widerightnattylite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN has officially confirmed that they are coming back to Ames for College Gameday and the CyHawk game. The first question a lot of us Cyclone fans had was, “who is going to be the guest picker?” Since ESPN fumbled this choice a couple of years ago, we felt like we’d make it easier for them by giving our official power rankings of who should get the honor. For obvious reasons, we’re going to leave off anyone with political connections. Also not included are active NFL players, as Week 1 kicks off the day after the game. With that said, let’s take a look at the possibilities!

www.widerightnattylite.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Norwalk, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Espn#Ames For College Gameday#Iowa State#Hawks#Nba#Monte Morris Monte#The Denver Nugget#Bear#Wing Stop#Isu#Aquaman#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy