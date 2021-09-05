Feature: Zambian entrepreneur encouraging others to venture into business

Sometimes, in the middle of a busy workday in his warehouse, Matt Stephens (BS 18) will take a moment to pause, look up and take in all that is going on around him — people diligently working and equipment running at full tilt. He takes it all in and thinks, “Wow. This is pretty awesome.” Matt and his younger brother Josh, of Warren, Michigan, have had an unquenchable thirst for business entrepreneurship since they were young boys.