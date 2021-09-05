Feature: Zambian entrepreneur encouraging others to venture into business
LUSAKA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- In the recent past, a number of individuals in Zambia have left their white-collar jobs and ventured into business such as commercial farming. Among those that have done so is 37-year-old Chileshe Muchindika-Ngwane, a resident of Zambia's capital Lusaka who now is a full-time farmer involved in livestock production and processing as well vegetable and maize cultivation.www.clevelandstar.com
Comments / 0