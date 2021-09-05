CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A moving target: Hardening our infrastructure against climate change

By Kurt Cobb
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fires continue to rage in the American West, as swaths of Louisiana including New Orleans remain without electricity as a result of Hurricane Ida, and as flood damage resulting from the remnants of that hurricane continue to dog New York City and the Northeast, we are already hearing calls for “hardening” our infrastructure. Hardening means making our infrastructure more resilient in the face of disaster, both natural and man-made. That supposedly means making our electrical grid more resistant to wind, improving drainage and sewer systems to prevent flooding, and upgrading roads and bridges to prevent them from washing away.

