Days after the devastation of missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Jasmine Joyce, GB women’s Welsh rugby sevens star, was already setting her sights on the new Premier 15s season. Having dazzled the world with her impeccable footwork and ferocious speed in the Japanese capital, where GB were beaten by Fiji in the bronze-medal match, she was overcome by massive ‘FOMO’ - fear of missing out - shortly after returning to the UK.