Mercedes EQE Sedan Unveiled To Take On The Tesla Model S

The 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid has made consumers a lot of promises — and, surprisingly, it’s managed to keep almost all of them. Sure, it’s a new high-performance, somewhat luxurious electric sedan, but in many ways, the Model S Plaid is even more than a car, giving it the edge that it needs to appeal to buyers in the market to spend that six-figure price tag on a new car. Of course, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid will get you from point A to point B in the same way any other vehicle can, but with its many features and community, it truly is more than just a car.