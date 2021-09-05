Mercedes EQE Sedan Unveiled To Take On The Tesla Model S
The Mercedes EQE Sedan has been unveiled ahead of the Munich Motorshow, a mid-sized sedan that will go toe-to-toe with the Tesla Model S. Although nearly a decade behind the Tesla, the EQS will crucially come out ahead of rival offerings within the segment from Audi and Mercedes. It will feature a powertrain with 288 bhp (215 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 newton-metres), and a WLTP range of 410 miles (660 km)www.carscoops.com
