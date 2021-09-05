CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax, PA

Who was the Mid-Penn's top football player for the week of Sept. 2-4? Vote now

By Eric F. Epler
 4 days ago
Week 2 is nearly complete, so it’s time to shine a light on the top overall performance by a Mid-Penn Conference standout. For that to happen, players need your votes. Below are the nominations for MPC player of the week, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of central Pa., for games played Sept. 2-4. Fans are encouraged to vote every hour until the poll closes at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Nominees are listed in alphabetical order, following by the poll.

