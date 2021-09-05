Patriots' Quinn Nordin: Lands roster spot

Most kickers compare kicking to golf as it's all about being in rhythm, but not Patriots rookie Quinn Nordin. The Michigan product prefers cornhole and NASCAR. “I like to relate kicking to cornhole,” Nordin said to reporters Thursday. “When I set up, I kind of lean a little bit, try to take all the motion out of it. Cornhole and NASCAR — those are two things I compare kicking to. Throwing (while playing cornhole) is like the mechanics of kicking — being smooth, a repeatable motion, at a very small target. And then mentally, when you’re driving around a NASCAR track, you have to stay focused the whole time.