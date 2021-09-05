CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' Quinn Nordin: Lands roster spot

 4 days ago

Nordin made the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, per Mike Dussault of the team's official site, while veteran Nick Folk is a member of New England's practice squad. Nordin's leg strength presumably gave him the edge over Folk, but we'll have to see what, if any, other kicker moves the Patriots make as time goes on, now that Folk is on the practice squad. As things stand, Nordin is in line to kick behind a New England offense helmed by rookie QB Mac Jones. In that context, the UDFA out of Michigan profiles as a streaming fantasy option while New England's new-look attack gels.

