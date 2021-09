CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 28: Alejo Lopez #28 of the Cincinnati Reds bats in the first inning. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) While the Cincinnati Reds roster is likely to be very fluid in the coming days and weeks. With rosters now expanded to 28 players, the front office made the decision to promote both Alejo Lopez and Delino DeShields to the active roster. Reliever R.J. Alaniz will also join the team on Wednesday as the 29th man for nightcap of the doubleheader.