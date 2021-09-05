Cooper Davis Keeps World Championship Hopes Alive with Round 1 Win at PBR Unleash The Beast Major in Fort Worth

Capitalizing on rare stumble by world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, Davis gained 39 points in the race for the 2021 PBR World Championship as he seeks his second gold buckle. Backed by the momentum of his home-state crowd, Texan Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) was dominant Saturday evening as action got underway for the second PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast Major of 2021, the Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy, presented by Ariat, in Fort Worth, Texas. Delivering his ninth 90-point ride of the season, the 2016 PBR World Champion won Round 1 of the progressive-elimination event, keeping his hopes alive for winning the 2021 PBR World Championship.