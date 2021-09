“Let’s Dance” by Diquan Julius is an upbeat energetic song that will keep your fingers snapping and toes tapping! With an old-school pop, dance, and RnB appeal, this number is sure to get the party started and have a great time. Diquan’s style is reminiscent of Michael Jackson, especially his voice and lyrical style. This smash hit single is ripping the music charts as one of the last ballads of the summer. I have heard this song a few times and love it! I guarantee you will play this summer jam over and over and add it to your favorite party or driving playlist.