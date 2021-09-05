CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Canadiens, Hurricanes Trade Fallout

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes comment on the Christian Dvorak trade that sent the player to the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens lost Jesperi Kotkaniemi via an offer sheet. Did Arizona have other options and what’s next for them? Meanwhile, are the Canadiens happy with the way things turned out? Some would argue this is an upgrade, while others aren’t sure. Finally, the Carolina Hurricanes have a plan for Kotkaniemi, and it’s not to play him in the same way the Canadiens were.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gardiner
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Don Waddell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#The Montreal Canadiens#Gm#Coyotes#Ltir#Edmonton#The Hockey Writers#Nhltradetalk Com#Sportster#Thw News#Oilers Overtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canadiens, Canucks, Devils, Bruins, Panthers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one of the names left off the New York Islanders list of recently signed players should be added in the next little bit. Meanwhile, one reporter believes Jesperi Kotkaniemi was looking for a way out of Montreal and his main motivation in signing the offer sheet might have been to join an organization he felt would better develop him. Jake Virtanen might wind up in the KHL and are there teams interested in trading for P.K. Subban? Finally, are the Florida Panthers set to announce a new deal for Aleksander Barkov?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Kotkaniemi, Price, Poehling & More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the Carolina Hurricanes have put the Habs in quite the predicament with their signed offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carey Price should be ready for training camp and Ryan Poehling signs a new deal. Plus, Montreal releases its preseason schedule...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Hurricanes tender offer sheet to Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Carolina Hurricanes have tendered an offer sheet to Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The one-year contract is worth $6.1 million and includes a $20 signing bonus, the Hurricanes said in a statement. Kotkaniemi has signed the contract with the Hurricanes but the Canadiens have seven days to match. If...
NHLmarkerzone.com

CANADIENS COULD EYE COYOTES CENTERMAN AS REPLACEMENT FOR KOTKANIEMI

As everyone knows by now, the Carolina Hurricanes signed restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet. Should Montreal choose not to match, Carolina will give them a first round pick and third round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes the Canadiens could flip those picks and try to acquire centerman Christian Dvorak.
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors Weekly: Canadiens; Rangers; Sabres; Blues; and Wild

NHL Rumors Weekly is back and bringing you the top rumors of the week and the latest buzz of the day. Our goal is to have the most comprehensive update available. In this edition, we start with the fallout from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet and Jack Eichel. NHL Rumors...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

3 infamous NHL offer sheets that went unmatched

The Carolina Hurricanes’ offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi has put the hockey world in a frenzy. Offer sheets in the NHL are serious business, usually. When Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell submitted an offer sheet to Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday, the reaction from the hockey world was anything but serious.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flyers, Canadiens, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a right shot defenseman. Will they sign someone or offer a PTO? Sean Couturier talked about his new deal and seems to hint that he took a team-friendly discount to make an extension work with the Philadelphia Flyers. Will the Montreal Canadiens match the offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes and did Jesperi Kotkaniemi sign it for the money or because he’s upset with the team? Finally, would it make sense for the San Jose Sharks to buy out Evander Kane?
NHLYardbarker

Are Canadiens Better After Christian Dvorak Trade and No Kotkaniemi?

The Montreal Canadiens chose not to match the offer sheet tendered by the Carolina Hurricanes for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Instead, they’ve potentially taken one of the compensatory picks (a conditional first-rounder in 2022), added a fourth-round pick in 2024, and landed forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes. Moving a talented player with a potentially higher ceiling for more of a sure thing, are the Canadiens a better team after being targeted by the Hurricanes?
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kotkaniemi goes to Hurricanes after Canadiens pass on match

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won’t match Carolina’s one-year, $6.1 million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent forward. “Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Plan For Kotkaniemi Much Deeper Than Revenge

The deadline came and went on Friday afternoon, and the decision finally came down: Marc Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens decided not to match the one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet tendered to restricted free agent (RFA) center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, making him officially a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Even in...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have signed 2020 5th round pick, 126th overall, Tyler Tullio to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll have an $843,333 salary cap hit and an AAV of $853,333. 2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $85,000 signing bonus and $15,000 for games played. 2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $85,000 signing...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Senators, Hurricanes…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a look at some of the more interesting names still available on the free agent market. He offers updates on a handful of players and provides the latest information he has about their respective statuses. Meanwhile, there is some news regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Ottawa Senators extending their GM, and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins, Bergeron, Kuznetsov, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins held their annual preseason golf tournament on Wednesday and there were some newsworthy tidbits coming from the Bruins players that addressed the media prior to tee time. Is a new contract extension coming soon for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron? Is a Bergeron extension even a sure...
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.

Comments / 0

Community Policy