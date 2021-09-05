Georgia RB Zamir White roasts Clemson on Instagram

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their 2021 season with a 10-3 upset win over the No. 3 Clemson Tigers, and their star running back is letting them know all about it on social media.

Zamir White, who rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries in Saturday night’s big victory, roasted his opponent on Instagram with a picture of him running over a Clemson defender, and a caption for the ages.

There’s still plenty of season ahead, but Georgia took a huge step in the right direction in terms of their national title hopes with this victory, while the Tigers are headed in the opposite direction after failing to score more then a field goal to start their 2021 campaign.