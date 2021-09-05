CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert Admits Fans Ripped Out His Pink Forehead Diamond As He Crowd-Surfed

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending lavishly is something that has been married to hip-hop culture for decades. Lil Uzi Vert placed a large, multi-million dollar pink diamond in his forehead not too long ago, and the internet reacted as expected. He drew a lot of criticism for spending $24 million on a diamond for his head, while others thought it was some next-level baller lifestyle move. After rocking the diamond every chance he got, Uzi started to pop up without the massive piece of jewelry in his skull.

