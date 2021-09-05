Lil Uzi Vert Admits Fans Ripped Out His Pink Forehead Diamond As He Crowd-Surfed

Will Drake deliver or nah? Whether you hate him or you love him, chances are you'll be checking out Certified Lover Boy when it drops this Friday. The rapper has been drumming up hype for this project for over a year after releasing "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The delays in its release have only built up further anticipation. And while fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Drake, it seems that no one is as excited as his mother.