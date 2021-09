Dan Evans had a simple explanation for his straight-sets US Open defeat to Daniil Medvedev shrugging “some people are better than you”.British number one Evans had made the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career, but his run was ended in the fourth round by the ruthless Russian.The 31-year-old battled manfully but with second seed Medvedev’s first serve hitting 130mph and almost unerringly finding the lines, Evans was unable to prevent a one-sided 6-3 6-4 6-3 defeat.“I felt Daniil was very good,” said Evans. “I think he showed why he has his ranking, why...