CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Some Oregon State bright spots on a disappointing night, back to drawing board on QB: 9 takeaways from Beavers’ loss at Purdue

Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Taking a deeper dive into Oregon State’s 30-21 loss at Purdue with nine takeaways:. Oregon State lost an opportunity to start the season 3-0 by sweeping its non-conference schedule. But the season? Not by a long shot. I have repeatedly said in OregonLive posts over the past month that the goal is at least a 2-1 record heading into Pac-12 play. That is managable with upcoming home games against Hawaii and Idaho. Do that, and suddenly a 4-2 record midway through the season is possible. Is anyone scared of Washington (Oct. 2) and Washington State (Oct. 9)? I wasn’t convinced OSU would beat Purdue, and in fact picked the Boilermakers to win during the week. Until a Smith team proves it can play well and win after a nine-month break, I’m skeptical. But one of Smith’s strengths during his Oregon State tenure is improving the team over the course of a season. I have little doubt the Beavers will show significant improvement next Saturday after the coaches and players have dissected the Purdue video.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
58K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Oregon State Football#American Football#Oregonlive#Pac 12#Osu#Chance Nolan#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Ole Miss playcall was beautiful

Lane Kiffin is known for being a creative playcaller and offensive-minded head coach. His team pulled off a nice play on Monday night that seemed to have his fingerprints all over it. During the third quarter of Ole Miss’ game against Louisville in Atlanta, the Rebels ran a very creative...
Boise, IDPosted by
FanSided

Boise State Football: 3 takeaways from tough loss at UCF

About 20 minutes into the first game of Boise State football’s 2021 season, it looked like the Broncos were going to be that top threat to Cincinnati in the Group of Five’s race for a New Year’s Six bowl. Then UCF woke up midway through the second quarter and scored...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Defensive Keys to the Game Against Fresno State

The Ducks defense regressed from its dominant form in 2019, but it's oozing with talent, highlighted by proven difference makers such as Kayvon Thibdoeaux, Mykael Wright and Noah Sewell. Here's what the defense needs to focus on for Oregon to come away with a win. 1. Pressure the Quarterback. The...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Smackdown: Raju vs Peter 2021 Purdue edition

They are BACK! Peter Riley Osborne and Raju Woodward are back once again for their epic weekly Smackdown here at BeaverBlitz. What is the Smackdown? It is good natured back and forth between two very loyal (and opinionated) Beaver fans and Blitz contributors. All this and more in this week's...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers 2021 football from A to Z

Looking at Oregon State and its upcoming football season, from A to Z:. Anthony Gould, who ran a 10.66-second 100 in high school, is one of three burners who could inject life into OSU’s downfield passing game in 2021. Bowl game, anyone? Oregon State hasn’t been to one since 2013....
College SportsScarlet Nation

WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Purdue

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, linebacker Avery Roberts, and defensive back Jaydon Grant as they talk about the challenges of the Purdue offense... • Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus.
Oregon Statehammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Oregon State Offense by the Numbers

Travis provided y’all with a cursory overview of the Oregon State match up, but I think a deeper dive is warranted. It doesn’t make a difference in the outcome, but I like to understand what I’m watching. I’m going to show a bunch of stats. If you’re not interested, in reading through them, skip down to the bottom for my quick take away (if you’re so inclined, you’ve already clicked on the article, so you may as well).

Comments / 0

Community Policy