CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field while batting eighth in the order against Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Rosario for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Outfielder#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves infield is full of horses and homers

Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) You may have already heard about the homer tallies being recorded by the Atlanta Braves’ infield. There’s another equally impressive stat among them. Everybody likes the home runs...
MLBYardbarker

Eddie Rosario homers again for Gwinnett; William Woods debuts on the mound for Rome

SP, K. Wright – (W), 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K. Many of us may have forgotten about Kyle Wright, but last night was another strong performance by the 25-year-old righty. Wright allowed a single in the first, one in the third and then a pair of base-hits in the sixth (one of which resulted in a run), before finishing strong with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Overall, he threw 63 of 89 pitches for a strike, and best of all, he kept the ball in the infield, inducing nine groundouts compared to just two flyouts. The great work by Wright started back in July as he now has a 2.89 ERA over his last eight starts, including 48 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. He’s certainly had his ups and downs as a pro pitcher, but Wright is still hanging in there. And I know we’ve said it a million times, but he could still be a contender for a rotation spot next season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Building the Optimal Lineup and Playing Matchups

It may not be Brian Snitker’s forte, but we’re going to put together the most optimal lineup for the Atlanta Braves in any situation. First, let me start by saying that it’s so exciting to see an Atlanta Braves roster that has so many lineup options. Earlier in the year,...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves lineup is what it is for opener with Giants

The Braves’ Friday night lineup, which will shock no one:. Yes, this is the same lineup as the one that lost a close game on Tuesday, before the two-day layoff. Hopefully things fare better this time around. The Giants haven’t yet announced their lineup. They also haven’t yet made a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves have a lineup of RBI hunters

Batting averages in the low 200’s or less? Not to worry, for these new Atlanta Braves rake when their bats are most needed. After the initial euphoria subsided about the haul of outfielders that the Atlanta Braves gleaned at the trade deadline, there was a lingering question about most of them:
MLBchatsports.com

Ozzie Albies Out of Braves Lineup Thursday

The Atlanta Braves announce second baseman Ozzie Albies will sit out of the series opener with the Colorado Rockies. Here’s how the #Braves will line up tonight in Colorado. Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/vlwRxJVDoA. Albies was carried off the field in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLBnumberfire.com

Joc Pederson in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order against Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Pederson for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
MLBTalking Chop

Touki Toussaint looks to rebound against Nationals

The Braves earned a hard-fought victory on Tuesday, beating the Nationals while gaining a full game in the division race over the Phillies. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, each game carries significant weight in the quest for a fourth-consecutive division title. Atlanta hopes to continue their ascent on Wednesday, as Touki Toussaint draws the start against Washington.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the Atlanta Braves

With two on and two out and the Washington Nationals trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning of last night’s series opener in Atlanta, Yadiel Hernández stepped in against Braves’ left-hander Tyler Matzek, and hit a 95 MPH first-pitch fastball out to left field for game-tying, three-run, opposite field home run, his eighth of the season, and the seventh opposite field shot for the left-handed hitting slugger.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Juan Soto swats long homer as Nats down Braves

Washington's Juan Soto hit a 462-foot home run in the seventh inning to spark the visiting Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. It was the 25th home run for Soto and third at Atlanta's Truist Park this season. After crossing home plate, Soto seemed to blow a kiss in the direction of the Atlanta bullpen.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Should the Twins Look to Swap Max Kepler For Pitching?

The Minnesota Twins need to make starting pitching a priority heading into this offseason. After Kenta Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery, the Twins have no locks in their starting rotation. Although free agency could be a quick fix, a more sustainable method would be finding pitchers via trade and determining which players could be used to acquire them.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/9/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, and that creates the potential to place highly or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day....
MLBnumberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Thursday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. The Braves appear to be giving d'Arnaud a breather after he started the last three games and four of the last five. Stephen Vogt is replacing d'Arnaud behind the plate and hitting eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy