The Archdiocesan Mental Health Ministry is pleased to offer Sister Hope to the people of the Archdiocese (instructions below) What is Sister Hope? Sr Hope is a ‘chatbot’ – it is an AI (artificial intelligence)-driven response to text messages from anyone experiencing anxiety and depression, especially given the additional stress and isolation imposed by Covid. It will respond to text messages, and offer suggestions and positive feedback, and help you think of ways to improve your situation. Sister Hope is a new ‘religious’ version of a program that has already been in use – in a secular version – by millions of people.