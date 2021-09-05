Alabama’s vaccination rate reported to be rising, still lagging even in the south.

Alabama's improving COVID-19 vaccination rates are offering a glimmer of hope. State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraged by the recent uptick in Alabamians willing to roll up their sleeves or shots of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The State’s current inoculation rate is still low, even among southern states, which overall have been stubbornly avoiding shots, despite the threat of infection. Alabama’s rate is about 36% for full immunization. That falls behind Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Caroline. Alabama is also still seeing a crush of virus patients in hospitals. Harris says the State continues to be in a difficult place with near-record level hospitalizations and a record number of virus patients in intensive care. Healthcare providers say most of these patients requiring extensive care, which is straining hospital staffs, are unvaccinated.