XPG is one of the best gaming brands out there, and while its roots may be firmly planted in the world of high-end storage and memory products, ADATA’s premium gaming brand, XPG has certainly built a solid reputation of its own. They’ve created some truly stunning PC cases too, such as the XPG Defender Pro, the XPG Battlecruiser, and the XPG Invader. They’re all high-end PC gaming-focused cases, brimming with the latest features, and I’m hoping the new Starker can keep up the same pace as its predecessors, as well as all these other awesome XPG products we’ve seen in the last couple of years.