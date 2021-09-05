Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

You'll find plenty of advice online about transitioning from a corporate job to a startup gig. After all, making it big at the next Facebook or Uber is the new American dream. Who among us hasn't imagined late nights around the table tennis table, with the promise of untold wealth following an initial public offering? The reality is, however, that most startups don't make it to the initial public offering (IPO), and you might find yourself burnt out from long hours mostly spent on your laptop. It's OK if you find yourself longing to return to a big established company. You just need to know the secret to successfully transitioning back: understanding what to expect from the corporate world.