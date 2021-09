The Labor Day weekend box office, the last frame of summer, which studios typically shy from, is poised for a revolution as Disney debuts the first Asian American Marvel superhero feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Studios have held the long belief that no one goes to the movies over Labor Day weekend, and it’s for that reason why they’ve avoided opening movies over the four-day holiday. However, Disney believes that it’s possible to open a Marvel movie anywhere on the calendar, even during a pandemic. NRG moviegoing comfort levels have stabilized over the last two weeks in the 66-68%...