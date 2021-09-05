CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

England fans’ response to Bukayo Saka will boost his confidence – Gareth Southgate

By Simon Peach
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZJRE_0bnRuJWL00

Gareth Southgate was delighted birthday boy Bukayo Saka was able to feel the love and put his penalty miss behind him with a goal in England’s first match back at Wembley since their Euro 2020 final defeat.

While the wounds from the shoot-out loss to Italy will take a long time to heal, the supporters showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Saka received the biggest cheer of the lot when the teams were read out before kick-off, with fans unfurling a banner in support of him, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their penalty misses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRPJH_0bnRuJWL00

The winger, who was celebrating his 20th birthday, responded with a fine performance against Andorra, providing two assists before heading home at the same end he missed his spot-kick to complete a 4-0 win.

“I had a longer catch up with him a couple of days ago, I suppose mindful of coming back to Wembley today,” Southgate said having included Saka among 11 changes from Thursday’s win against Hungary.

“But, really, just to emphasise what he will now recognise from the reception he got from the crowd, that my thoughts of him when I look at the summer are all positive.

“He will I’m sure have gained a lot of confidence and heart from the reception he got before the game.

“And then the reception of his team-mates when he scored I think shows you what they think of him. Yeah, it’s a lovely story for him to get his goal today on his birthday as well.”

Asked if the performance can provide closure for Saka, the Three Lions boss said: “It’s hard for me to say what it will mean for Bukayo but from my perspective he doesn’t need closure.

“We think he’s a super player. He’s 20 years old, the way he’s progressed and the maturity he’s played with and the talent that he has, he is a hugely exciting player.

“He has already produced some big performances for England, so no need from our side for closure.”

Sunday’s victory saw England maintain their 100 per cent record in World Cup qualification, with Jesse Lingard giving the hosts a half-time lead under the arch.

Substitute Harry Kane scored from the spot – his 40th international goal, putting him level in fifth with Michael Owen in the Three Lions’ all-time list – before Lingard struck from the edge of the box and Saka headed home.

“It’s very difficult for the team that started because they’ve not played together as much as a group and so you could see that some of the cohesion that we often have with a more settled team wasn’t quite there,” said Southgate, whose side complete September’s World Cup triple-header in Poland on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5MNn_0bnRuJWL00

“And of course you’re playing an opponent where there’s so little space and they’re slowing the tempo of the game down all the time.

“I felt we got a little bit frustrated with the situation in the first half.

“Second half they started much brighter and I thought then we just needed another injection with the changes (Kane, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish ), which we always knew you could do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB897_0bnRuJWL00

“But also Andorra tend to let more of their goals in late because, in the end, you can only work for so long.”

Andorra head coach Koldo Alvarez was happy with his players’ doggedness before England stepped up a gear.

“We felt like we played well for the first 70 minutes and defended well,” he said.

“But we are playing against a good team and in the end that was our downfall.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Michael Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

England boss Gareth Southgate happy to wait to decide his future

Gareth Southgate says contract extension talks can wait as the England manager put all his post-Euros energy into reaching next year’s World Cup. Just 46 days after the heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss to Italy at Wembley, the Three Lions boss was back at St George’s Park to name his 25-man squad for September’s qualification triple-header.
SocietyThe Independent

Gareth Southgate condemns 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players

Gareth Southgate has condemned the 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players during World Cup qualifier press conference. The England manager insists supporters who jeer the taking of the knee and aim racist abuse at players will be regarded as “dinosaurs” after his England side were once again subjected to monkey chants.
SoccerSkySports

Hungary vs England: The journey starts again for Gareth Southgate's side

After the highs and lows of England's memorable Euro 2020 campaign, the journey starts all over again for Gareth Southgate's side as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Hungary on Thursday. The road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar resumes as England prepare for their first international...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate compares England’s attacking balance with Chelsea and Liverpool style

Gareth Southgate has rejected the argument that England are too defensive a side, and likened their structure to Chelsea and Liverpool.The Euro 2020 final naturally dominated much of the discussion in the build-up to the restart of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the potential reasons for ultimately falling short. It was put to Southgate that England remain too cautious - especially given the talent in the squad - but he insisted their approach is in keeping with the top level of club football, and that the team plays “good football”.“I’m always looking at Chelsea who are the...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate focusing on England rather than potential issues in Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate insists the focus should be on tackling racism at home rather than any potential issues that may lie ahead in Budapest. Hungary will play their next two UEFA-sanctioned home matches behind closed doors after being charged with racist and homophobic offences by the governing body, with a third game suspended, following abuse from the stands during Euro 2020.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England’s Jack Grealish earns Gareth Southgate praise for performance in Hungary

Gareth Southgate praised Jack Grealish after bringing the £100million man into his England team for Thursday’s comfortable World Cup qualification victory in Hungary On a night marred by racism from the Puskas Arena stands, the Three Lions kept their heads and ran out 4-0 winners to maintain their winning start to Group I.Just 53 days on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Southgate named 10 of the side who started at Wembley on July 11.A performance that pleased the boss 🙌— England (@England) September 3, 2021Grealish was the only player to come into the...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’ of England players in face of abuse

England boss Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham for their handling of the racist abuse they were subjected to in Hungary.Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest, which England won 4-0.Asked about the pair at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s qualifier against Andorra, Southgate said: “Unfortunately, I don’t know how many camps in the last four years but I seem to have been talking about this subject almost every time we have been together.HEADSTRONG. pic.twitter.com/mkVi1oLed6— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 3, 2021“I can only reiterate that our...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate expecting England to get a ‘fantastic reception’ at Wembley

Gareth Southgate expects his players to get the “fantastic reception” they deserve when England step out at Wembley for the first time since losing the Euro 2020 final. Nobody will forget the Three Lions’ run to just their second ever major tournament final, nor the heart-breaking manner in which their hopes were ended on penalties against Italy under the arch in July.
FIFAfourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate vows ‘mature’ England will keep fighting battle against racism

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep fighting racism as the England manager praised the “incredibly mature” way his players handled yet another night of shameful abuse. After players were subjected to racism in European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro and Bulgaria in 2019, the Three Lions’ first away match in front of fans since the Covid-19 pandemic began was marred by more.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate urges England squad players to take chance against Andorra

England boss Gareth Southgate is planning widespread changes against Andorra and has challenged his players to seize their opportunity with just five camps to go until the World Cup.The wounds from July’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy remain raw but there is no time to wallow in self-pity given it is just 14 months until the winter tournament in Qatar gets under way.England have yet to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but Thursday’s victory amid disgraceful scenes in Hungary means they have a five-point gap over their nearest Group I rivals ahead of facing minnows Andorra.Southgate plans to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Bukayo Saka nets as England stroll to big win over Andorra on return to Wembley

Birthday boy Bukayo Saka scored at the end where he endured penalty shoot-out heartache as England beat Andorra in their first match at Wembley since the Euro 2020 final.There was a carnival atmosphere under the arch before kick-off as fans showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer, just 56 days on from the agonising spot-kick loss to Italy.Much-changed England responded with a comfortable, if unspectacular, 4-0 victory against the side ranked 156th in the world, with Saka completing the scoring to bring a smile to Gareth Southgate’s face and millions across the nation.While Jesse Lingard hit a brace – his...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate urges England to seize every ‘opportunity to improve’

Gareth Southgate says England “can’t waste a moment” if they are to improve enough to bring home the World Cup next year.The wounds from July’s European Championship final loss to Italy remain raw, but there is no time to wallow in self-pity given it is just 14 months until the winter tournament gets under way in Qatar Southgate highlighted the fact there are only five more international camps until next year’s World Cup, meaning there is precious little time to progress and impress compared to usual tournament cycles.MD-1 training! 😀 pic.twitter.com/8CnTbMNNZY— England (@England) September 4, 2021England took a big stride...
Soccerchatsports.com

Gareth Southgate toasts the rousing support given to England goalscorer Bukayo Saka after his Euros heartbreak... and praises the returning Jesse Lingard as 'the brightest spark'

Gareth Southgate believes Bukayo Saka will realise just how popular and supported he is after his emotional return to Wembley against Andorra. Saka marked his 20th birthday and first England appearance on home soil since his heart-breaking end to Euro 2020 with a goalscoring display. Saka's late header, which followed an earlier assist for Jesse Lingard, was greeted by the loudest cheer of the afternoon and the winger was mobbed by his team-mates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy