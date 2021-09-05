CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottas insists he followed team order over fastest lap

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValtteri Bottas insists he followed Mercedes’ orders when told not to go for the fastest lap in the Dutch Grand Prix, despite still posting the quickest time to that point. Lewis Hamilton was running second to Max Verstappen on the road and already held the fastest lap, with Verstappen’s chances of beating the mark on old hard tires looking unlikely. However, when Bottas stopped from third for a set of soft tires in the closing stages — with Mercedes citing a vibration as the reason — he set the fastest first two sectors, and although he backed off in the final part of the lap he still went quickest to hold the extra fastest lap point.

