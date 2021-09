The Rays beat the Orioles, sweeping the weekend series and finishing the season series against the last place team having lost just one game. The Rays are 5.5 games ahead of the second place Yankees (pending the outcome of Sunday night’s game). The Rays have also clinched a winning record for 2021. With a four-game series against the third place Red Sox starting tomorrow, the Rays have a chance to create some distance in the division if they keep their feet on the gas pedal.