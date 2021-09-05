CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
60 Minutes 9/11 Archive: Survivors

Cover picture for the articleNot only did Sandler O'Neill lose more than one third of its employees on 9/11, but it also lost its entire World Trade Center headquarters. Steve Kroft was there as the financial firm returned to business.

WANE-TV

Miracle survivors reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11

It was one of the most powerful stories of heroism from September 11th, 2001. A group of firefighters somehow survived inside the collapsed World Trade Center for four hours and managed to save a woman’s life. Retired FDNY Lt. Matt Komorowski’s keeps the helmet he wore that day in his...
New York City, NYABQJournal

9/11 survivors still bear scars, relive the trauma

NEW YORK – Trapped deep in the wreckage of the World Trade Center, Will Jimeno lived through the unthinkable. Twenty years later, he’s still living with it. A brace and a quarter-sized divot on his left leg reflect the injuries that ended his police career, a lifetime dream. He has post-traumatic stress disorder. He keeps shelves of mementos, including a cross and miniature twin towers fashioned from trade center steel. He was portrayed in a movie and wrote two books about enduring the ordeal.
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Independent

‘It spiralled out of control’: The fantasists who pretended to be 9/11 survivors

An up-and-coming comedian hoping to advance his career, a Spanish MBA student with a love of all things American, a firefighter who told of pulling bodies from the smouldering rubble at Ground Zero.From exaggerations to outright fabrications, the 9/11 terror attacks attracted countless fake tales of heroism and survival, of narrow escapes and lost loved ones.While some sought proximity to the attacks for sympathy or attention, others appeared to become so attached to these false narratives that they came to believe their own lies.So common would these deceptions become among the patients of New York clinical psychiatrist Jean Kim that...
New York City, NYWTOP

Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Kirwan traces the roots of his novel “Rockaway Blue” to the Saturday night after Sept. 11, 2001, when the band he led, Black 47, played Connolly’s Pub in Manhattan. The crowd would look to the door each time it opened, and cheer at the sight of a familiar face.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Victim Compensation Fund continues to offer relief to 9/11 survivors

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in four separate, terrorist-led plane crashes. Most died soon after the suicide attacks due to smoke inhalation or the impact of buildings collapsing in Manhattan. The recovery effort took nine months. Twenty years later, more people have died from toxic exposure than on that day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

From the 9/11 archives: You work, you weep, you plot revenge

The following article was originally written on Sept. 11, 2001. As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history. At first there was work to do. A big...
Entertainmentcbslocal.com

Remembering 9/11

Tom Selleck Narrates New Documentary Called '26th Street Garage: The FBI's Untold Story Of 9/11'
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

How Lesley Stahl Became the 'Grandma Badass' of '60 Minutes'

Even though she is on the cusp of turning 80, Lesley Stahl is still climbing mountains. Thirty years ago, the “60 Minutes” correspondent “huffed and puffed for two months to get myself in training” for what she has said was “one of the best days of my life,” a visit with the famous Rwanda mountain primates that were the basis of the 1988 film “Gorillas in the Mist.” Her stamina work at that time didn’t do much for her, she recalls in an interview. “I almost died climbing to find them.” Despite her work, “what I failed to take into account was the altitude. It just did me in. Luckily, there was a porter or a guide who held my hand and basically made sure I didn’t quit or die.”
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

"He ran in": A CBS News crew reflects on September 11, 2001

There is a reason Mark LaGanga prefers to be behind the camera. He is a reluctant interviewee, who has spent his career asking others about their stories, rather than telling his own. He rarely speaks about what he witnessed and captured through his lens on September 11, 2001. "It's incredibly...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
KRMG

Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape

NEW YORK — (AP) — Larry Kirwan traces the roots of his novel “Rockaway Blue” to the Saturday night after Sept. 11, 2001, when the band he led, Black 47, played Connolly's Pub in Manhattan. The crowd would look to the door each time it opened, and cheer at the sight of a familiar face.

