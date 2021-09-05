CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Board Reverses Course On ARPA Funds

By phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVERHILL — About face. The Precinct Plan, which would have awarded a substantial portion of the town’s ARPA money to four village precincts, was rescinded by the Board of Selectmen on Monday. The Select Board voted 3-2 for the town to keep, and use, all $477,908 of the American Rescue...

