Select Board Reverses Course On ARPA Funds

WHAT WE KNOW: The village board was planning in April to apply federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the $368,000 water and street project on 11th Avenue. WHAT'S NEW: The village has received the first of two installments of ARPA funding in the amount of $122,213. Finance chair Steve Newman reminded the board that this use of funding was keeping water rates down. "I'm very happy to be receiving this money, it goes without saying," he said. Trustees also approved the fourth payment to Valley Construction for the $598,000 project on 7th Street, noting the work is $40,000 to $50,000 under budget due to needing less materials than anticipated. There is $53,873 in funds remaining for the balance of the work and retainage. The board also approved an application to the Illinois Department of Transportation for a $250,000 "Safe Routes to School" sidewalk grant; the village would have to pay 20 percent of construction costs. A route along 15th Avenue from 5th to 8th streets and potentially to 14th Street is under consideration.