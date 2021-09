School is back in session for most kids in Western New York next week and one of the most favorite periods is lunch. Lunch at school is usually a hit or miss depending on what the lunch staff is making. Taco Tuesdays were always a big hit at West Seneca East when I was a student there in the mid-'90s. Square pizza was also a solid choice. One of my personal favorites was the Turkey Slop that was served around Thanksgiving. It was like the early version of the KFC Famous Bowl. Everything all mixed in together.