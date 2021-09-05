CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Hopes to Start COVID Boosters on Sept. 20

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert says he believes delivery of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start Sept. 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple weeks later. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation”...

