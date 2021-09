On August 9,10,11 the Brainardsville UMC held Vacation Bible School for 18 children with 11 helpers under the direction and hard work of Pastor Cora Smith. The theme was Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jesus Powers Us Through, with music, bible stories, crafts, snacks, and playground time pertaining to trains. We also learned that Jesus Power helps us do hard things, gives us hope, and helps us be bold. We used the Community Center for the activities, the playground, and finished at the church. Gerald Russell and grandson constructed the beautiful awesome train. A good time was had by all with hope of continuation of same theme next year.