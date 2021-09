Kind of a last minute spur of the moment deal. When I took our kids in November 2019, we were somewhat late arriving but were directed to and able to park in the duck pond overflow lot. Now I see that is reserved for donor RV's? Is this a recent change? I am looking for a public parking lot somewhere on campus, don't necessarily need to be in one of the decks and don't mind walking a bit. I used to live in Foxridge and the road by the cage out to the barn was my way home many times so I am familiar with and like this area for parking.