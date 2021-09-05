CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

 4 days ago

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League have been ordered to quarantine by Brazil's health agency. They look certain to miss the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The decision also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details. Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero came to play for Argentina. That was despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.

