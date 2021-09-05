Fireworks Tonight in Gaithersburg CANCELLED

3:35pm Update: Labor Day Picnic & Fireworks CANCELLED. Due to inclement weather, the City of Gaithersburg Labor Day Picnic and Fireworks display at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, scheduled for Sunday, September 5 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., is CANCELLED. For safety reasons, loaded fireworks must be discharged this afternoon. DO NOT come to Bohrer Park to view the discharging of the fireworks. Please do not be alarmed if you hear the loud noise. This event will not be rescheduled.