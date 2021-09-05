CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just saw the highlights of the Canada-Honduras match, which finished 1-1.

Canada conceded a PK in the 40th minute and was awarded a PK in the 66th min. Both fouls were foolish and blatant and both PKs were converted. (Larin, the Canada player who scored on the PK & who plays in Turkey, kicked it hard straight down the middle. The GK dove to his left and could do nothing.)

Soccerchatsports.com

Canada Held By Honduras In Octagonal Opener

Canada huffed and puffed, but was unable to blow the Honduran house down. A helter-skelter and naive approach to the opening 45 minutes coupled with Honduras’ greater sense of nous throughout, ensured Les Rouges wouldn’t open their qualification campaign in the octagonal with a win. They looked enthusiastic but disorganized...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Tigres UANL 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX

Zapatazo that hits the post and ends up going into Barbosa's shot. Nico López, on penalty, tricks Vargas and scores the first goal of the afternoon. This is the shirt that Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas will wear tonight. Yes, he will wear the red and black. 7:32 PM9 hours ago.
Soccerchatsports.com

Canada has to fight for a 1-1 draw with Honduras in World Cup qualifying

TORONTO — Canada got its first taste of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday, having to fight hard for a 1-1 tie with Honduras. The game — fast-paced and often prickly with little room to breathe — was the first of 14 for Canada in the eight-team Octagonal. And Canada's first trip to the final qualifying round since the lead-up to France '98 was an instant reality check, with two valuable home points dropped.
MLSfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: USMNT Draws Canada, Sets up Vital Match Against Honduras on Wednesday

Good morning, Fear the Wall. For everyone in the United States, Happy Labor Day! For everyone else, Happy Monday. American fans may be more in need of a holiday than usual today, after watching their men’s team underperform once again in an international tournament last night. This time it wasn’t against Mexico, Guatemala, or Trinidad and Tobago, but our Neighbors to the North. For those of you who aren’t Americans, the USA-Canada rivalry isn’t anywhere near as fierce as the USA-Mexico rivalry, or even as fierce as the USA-Canada rivalry is in other sports like hockey.
SoccerDerrick

Spain wins 2-0 away in WC qualifier as Kosovo fans protest

Spain won 2-0 at Kosovo on Wednesday to regain control of its fate in World Cup qualifying in a match marked by protests by the home fans over Spain's non-recognition of the country. Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres scored to give Spain 13 points, four more than Sweden, which lost...
SoccerTimes Daily

Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — The United States was skidding to another World Cup qualifying failure when Antonee Robinson entered, quickly tied the score and celebrated with a backward somersault. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Soccer104.1 WIKY

Soccer – Milenkovic own goal earns Ireland 1-1 draw with Serbia

DUBLIN (Reuters) – A freakish own goal from central defender Nikola Milenkovic earned Ireland a 1-1 home draw with Serbia as the visitors missed a string of chances after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired them ahead in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The result left Serbia second in the...
WorldSporting News

Socceroos Player Ratings: Rhyan Grant Stars, Awer Mabil's Nightmare

The Socceroos earned their 10th consecutive World Cup qualifying win in a scrappy 1-0 victory against Vietnam in Hanoi on Tuesday night. It wasn't the green and gold's best performance but a vital three points was secured to continue Australia on their path to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Goalscorer...
FIFAPosted by
MLive

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Ecuador (9/9/21) - FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Channel, Stream, Time

Another key FIFA World Cup Qualifier match is all set for Thursday night, as the two teams trailing Brazil and Argentina entangle, as Uruguay hosts Ecuador. Ecuador comes into Montevideo third in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers. They are eight points back of the group-leading Brazilian squad, but just two points back of second-place Argentina, with a 4-1-3 record. Since returning to qualifier action for the first time since June, Ecuador has won and drew in their first two matches. After beating Paraguay last Thursday, 2-0, they went 90 minutes with Chile, with neither team being able to put any marks on the board. Ecuador is trying to make it back to the World Cup after missing out in 2018.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England and Poland players almost come to blows at half-time of World Cup qualifier

England and Poland players almost came to blows at half-time of their World Cup qualifying match in Warsaw on Wednesday night.A competitive and at times feisty first half, in which a number of stern challenges went unpunished by German referee Daniel Siebert, ended with players from both teams squaring up to one another.Poland defender Kamil Glik and England counterpart Harry Maguire were at the centre of the exchange, and Siebert awarded a yellow card to each man once the incident had passed.Prior to that moment, at which tensions nearly spilled over, no Polish players had been booked, while Kalvin Phillips had received a yellow card for a seemingly innocuous – and successful – attempt to win the ball in midfield.Shortly after Phillips’ booking, Jack Grealish was upended by Kamil Jozwiak, who avoided a yellow card despite his late tackle.England lead qualifying Group I ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Poland in second place.
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ricardo Pepi, 18, scores in debut as USMNT beats Honduras

Ricardo Pepi, in his national team debut, led the United States to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on two others, all in...
SoccerPosted by
UPI News

Ricardo Pepi sparks U.S. men's soccer comeback vs. Honduras

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team striker Ricardo Pepi scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute to launch a second-half comeback for a 4-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Antonee Robinson, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget also scored...
MLSESPN

Fornals and Torres goals give Spain victory in Kosovo

Goals from Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres earned Spain a 2-0 victory away to Kosovo in World Cup qualifying Group B on Wednesday and dragged them back into automatic qualification contention. Fornals produced a fine near-post finish from the angle on 32 minutes after smart build-up play from Carlos Soler...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu demands ‘ruthless’ streak from Wales with World Cup dream fading

Ethan Ampadu has urged Wales to develop a ruthless streak to keep their World Cup finals dream alive.Wales’ hopes of making the World Cup in Qatar next year were dented by Wednesday’s goalless home draw with Estonia opponents ranked 110th in the world and who had shipped 15 goals in losing their previous three qualifiers.Rob Page’s side failed to score despite having 20 attempts, with skipper Gareth Bale and Ampadu both hitting the frame of the goal in the closing stages of the World Cup qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.“We showed our dominance with the ball and we...
I guess you overlooked Kenin and Davenport.

Kenin has won 1 major and made another final. And even though she has had a rough last year, she's still young and capable of winning more. And I guess you completely forgot that Davenport won 3 majors, so we don't have go to all the way back to Evert for a multiple winner not the Williams sisters.

