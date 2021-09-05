Kyle Lowry makes intriguing comments about Bulls star Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are officially a team to watch in the Eastern Conference after a big offseason that saw both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan join the franchise. LaVine has become one of the most underrated stars in the NBA over the last couple of years, but now he has a legitimate star supporting cast. Even new Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry thinks LaVine is one of the league’s most under-appreciated superstars.www.nbaanalysis.net
