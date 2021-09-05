Clayton Kershaw to make rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC Dodgers — 8 Albuquerque Isotopes — 7 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched 3.0 innings as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs in the fourth inning of an 8-7 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw started on the mound for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The Isotopes (46-61) grabbed the first lead of the night with a two-run homer from Brian Serven in the second inning. The Dodgers (54-53) took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs with two outs, including a two-run single by Gavin Lux, a RBI ground-rule double by Sheldon Neuse and capped with a grand slam by Matt Davidson. The Isotopes scored two runs in the sixth inning before OKC answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Neuse. The Isotopes scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut OKC’s lead to 8-7, but OKC relievers Andrew Schwaab, James Pazos and Kevin Quackenbush combined to hold Albuquerque scoreless and hitless over the final 2.2 innings of the series finale.