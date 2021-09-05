CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Kershaw to make rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Kershaw's methodical progression back toward the majors now has what could potentially be a final step in his rehabilitation. The Dodgers left-hander will start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday. Kershaw is expected to pitch three innings on Tuesday in the series finale against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

