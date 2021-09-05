CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Make free NFL football office pool picks at CBS Sports, get guaranteed payouts each week in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs fell one win short of repeating as Super Bowl champions last season. Patrick Mahomes and company will look to get back to the big game for the third consecutive season when the 2021 NFL season gets underway. The Chiefs open their season with a home matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Browns. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Chiefs as six-point home favorites against Cleveland.

NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

Fantasy football season is here. On Thursday evening, the focus for fantasy managers shifts. The time for assembling teams is over—now it's time to turn rosters into lineups. And potential into wins. Just as I helped you assemble a team that you are (hopefully) entering the season confident about, I'll...
NFLokcheartandsoul.com

Super Bowl rematches on 2021 NFL schedule: Steelers vs. Packers, Broncos vs. Giants among 11

This season’s Super Bowl won’t be played until February, but there will be several games with Super Bowl relevance that will take place throughout the course of the season. The league’s 2021 schedule includes 11 rematches of Super Bowls past, starting with the NFL’s opening weekend. Several Super Bowl rematches hold major historical significance. Washington, a franchise that played in five Super Bowls between 1973-1992, will face three former Super Bowl foes during the regular season.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Week 1 odds, CBS staff picks: Buccaneers over Cowboys and 49ers over Lions among popular best bets

Football is just two days away, so it's about time you start locking in your Week 1 picks. The opening week of the NFL regular season is either one of the most fun gambling weeks of the year, or one you want to avoid -- depending on how you look at it. There are no past games to go off of, all the trends sharps examine are from last year and there are brand new players who will be experiencing their first action.
NFLgridironexperts.com

Week 1 NFL Picks

LA Chargers (-1) @ Washington. Justin Herbert returns for his sophomore campaign and will lead a high-octane offensive assault for the Chargers. On the other side of things, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the seasoned journeyman, will lead the Redskins in his first year as their QB. Washington’s weak point last year was their offensive output, so they’re hoping the addition of Fitzpatrick, along with WR Curtis Samuel will be enough to compete once added to their nucleus of WR Terry McLaurin and RB Antonio Gibson. TE Logan Thomas certainly flashed last season and should be a go-to Red Zone favorite of Fitzpatrick. Washington certainly shines defensively, where they ranked top 6 in points against, sacks, and interceptions in 2020. Los Angeles had a little more success offensively, leaning on WR Keenan Allen, and RB Austin Ekeler to do most of the damage. Herbert’s breakout should continue, but I don’t expect smooth sailing for him in Week 1. The Washington defense, led by DE Chase Young, will pressure the young phenom… but in the end, I think LA has enough firepower to squeak this one out on the road. Chargers 22-20.
NFLUSA Today

Giants vs. Broncos: NFL experts make Week 1 picks

The New York Giants (0-0) will host the Denver Broncos (0-0) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home underdogs and that line has only gotten worse as of this writing (currently, +3.5). Let’s take a look...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.

